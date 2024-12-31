Global Times: Advancing Hand In Hand On Path To Modernization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

An ancient Chinese sage observed, "A man of virtue, while establishing himself and pursuing success, also works to help others establish themselves and succeed." There is a similar saying in Latin America which goes, "The only way to be profitably national is to be generously universal."

These two ancient sayings were quoted by Chinese President

Xi Jinping when addressing the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. China welcomes all parties to continue riding the "express train" of its development and grow together with the Chinese economy.

Throughout the ages, to live a better life has been the longing of humanity. To achieve common progress, it is important to adopt a people-centered development approach.



"Bringing benefit to the people is the fundamental principle of governance." This ancient Chinese saying profoundly reveals the dialectical relationship between national governance and benefiting the people.

In its fight against poverty in the new era, China always places the people front and center and solemnly declares that "not a single poor region or person should be left behind." With the strenuous, unified efforts of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people, China has lifted nearly 800 million people out of poverty, and met the poverty reduction target of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule, securing a victory in its anti-poverty battle.

If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too. China's success in poverty alleviation epitomizes the people-centered philosophy of the Chinese government.

To achieve common progress, it is important to help others succeed while seeking one's own success for the wellbeing of all humanity. An ancient Chinese philosopher observed, "The benevolent treat others with love, and the wise share with others benefits." These values of mutual benefit and common prosperity are deeply rooted in the DNA of the Chinese nation.

Based on the values of fine traditional Chinese culture, China has always placed its own development within the larger context of human development, aligned the interests of the Chinese people with the common interests of all peoples around the world, and aligned its development with global development.

While joining hands with all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind, China is committed to win-win cooperation and building a world of common prosperity.



To achieve common progress, it is important to take concrete actions while considering the shared interests of all countries to support other countries in their development.

China not only pursues its own development, but also supports and assists other developing countries to achieve common development.

"China has been advocating a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and endeavoring to deliver on the Global Development Initiative. Our goal is to benefit all with the opportunity of development, to diversify development paths, to help all nations share development fruits, to encourage common development and prosperity for all countries in the global village, and to turn win-win into a solid consensus,"

Xi said at the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in June.

China also promotes the common development of the Global South. At the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, China proposed to work with Arab countries to put in place the "five cooperation frameworks." At the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China announced 10 partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation. At Session I of the 19th G20 Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, China outlined eight actions for global development.

These actions demonstrate that China is always a doer and

go-getter working for the cause of global development.

In July, the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China convened its third plenary session in Beijing, during which a comprehensive plan for further deepening reform across the board to advance Chinese modernization was adopted. More than 300 important reform measures were introduced at the meeting, providing a strong impetus for China's economic and social development, and opening up broad prospects for the common development of countries worldwide.



On the road to the well-being of all mankind, no country or nation should be left behind. China remains committed to win-win cooperation and providing new opportunities for world development with its modernization achievements. China stands ready to work with other countries to facilitate the modernization of all countries featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity, in a bid to write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He Yin is an international commentary column of the People's Daily, founded in November 2019. This piece was first published in People's Daily.

This article first appeared in the Global Times:

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED