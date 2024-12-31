Shah Rukh Khan Praises PM Modi's Vision Of WAVES Summit 2025, Says, 'Occasion That Champions And Fosters Creativity'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) superstar on Monday praised Prime Narendra Modi's vision for the and entertainment sector, expressing strong support for the upcoming World Visual Entertainment (WAVES) 2025 summit.

Taking to X, SRK penned a note saying the WAVES 2025 summit would“champion and foster creativity.”

“It is with great anticipation that I look forward to WAVES - a and entertainment world summit - to be held in our country itself. An occasion that celebrates our industry and acknowledges the role it plays in the Indian economy as well as its strength as a soft power... and above all, an occasion that champions and fosters creativity,” SRK posted.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi announced the launch of the World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) Summit, emphasizing on making India a hub of global content creation.

“Next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit i.e. WAVES is going to be organised in our country. At the WAVES summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation. I feel proud to tell you that in this summit young creators are also participating in this,” PM Modi said in his address during the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar, too, praised PM Modi for launching Waves summit.