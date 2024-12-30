Cheniere Rockets On Train 1 Production

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) shares enjoyed hefty gains to begin Monday, after the company announced that liquefied natural was produced for the first time from the first train of the Company's Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project. The commissioning process continues, and Cheniere expects substantial completion of Train 1 to be achieved at the end of the first quarter of 2025, over six months ahead of the guaranteed completion date. Upon substantial completion, Bechtel Energy, Inc. will transfer care, custody and control of the completed train to Cheniere.

Full notice to proceed on CCL Stage 3 was issued to Bechtel by Cheniere in June 2022. CCL Stage 3 consists of seven midscale trains, with an expected total production capacity of over 10 million tonnes per annum of LNG. As of November 30, 2024, overall project completion for CCL Stage 3 was 75.9%, which reflects engineering 96.8% complete, procurement 97.2% complete, subcontract work 87.7% complete and construction 39.2% complete. Upon substantial completion of all seven trains of CCL Stage 3, the expected total production capacity of the Corpus Christi liquefaction facility will be over 25 mtpa of LNG.

Cheniere is the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas.

Its shares jumped $1.24 to $211.70.

