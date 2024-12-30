Rockbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Highlights Exploration Strategy And Growth Potential On The Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR)

a Canadian junior exploration company, takes center stage in the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast. Nicole Brewster, President and CEO, detailed the company's focus on its multi-commodity mineral properties, including a 275-square-kilometer asset in Quebec rich in nickel and zinc, and the Parbec deposit, a key anchor. Brewster highlighted the increasing value of Parbec with updated resource data and rising prices, nearing $2,700 per ounce. Positioned in well-established mining regions with robust infrastructure, Renforth is uniquely poised to capitalize on opportunities in both the energy transition and gold markets, presenting a compelling case for investors.

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit

RenforthResources .

