Delhi Metro Advisory For December 31: No Exit From THIS Metro Station After 9 Pm - Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Metro advisory for December 31: As the year comes to a close and it's time for New Year's Eve celebrations, Delhi Metro shared an update about security measure in place on December 31. To prevent any untoward incident from happening on the day of festivities, Delhi Metro shared an advisory informing commuters after restrictions to ensure safety of passengers.

No exit from THIS metro station

Delhi Metro announced that exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed on Tuesday post 9:00 pm. However, commuters can enter, board or change metro from this particular metro station.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Delhi Metro stated,“As advised by the police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year's Eve (31st December 2024), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on 31st December.”

Another major announcement entails that QR tickets to Rajiv Chowk will not be issued after 8:00 PM while other metro services will run as usual.“From 8:00 PM onwards, QR tickets with a destination to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be issued through DMRC's Mobile App to facilitate smooth implementation of these measures,” the post adds.

Advising passengers to plan their journey in accordance with the traffic advisory, Delhi Metro said,“Metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable.”

Delhi traffic police advisory

Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory outlining the restrictions and diversions that will be effective on New Year's Eve across the national capital, particularly in Connaught Place. Popular celebration centres like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas, in addition to markets and malls will be the prime hotspots where stringent security measures will be deployed.

Restrictions will be enforced from 8 PM onwards on New Year's Eve and will remain in place until the end of New Year celebrations. According to the advisory, vehicular movement will not be permitted in the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid passes on December 31.