New Year, New Chill: Explore The Latest Cannabis Beverages From Solei, Mollo, And XMG

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc . (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer goods company, offers a wide range of innovative and refreshing cannabis beverages for every taste, perfect for any occasion. Consumers are invited to explore the Solei, Mollo, and XMG cannabis brands in Canada for a variety of cannabinoid offerings and flavours, catering to different lifestyles.

Tilray Brands is leading the way in the cannabis beverage in Canada, offering an extensive portfolio of brands and products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers. From refreshing fruit-based beverages to classic cream sodas with delicious flavours, Tilray Brands ensures there is something for everyone in their versatile brands and THC beverages.

Mollo Seltzers

Mollo Seltzers offers a range of refreshing and delicious seltzer flavours that are perfect for those looking to expand their current go-to list:



Blackberry : Meant for sipping back and unwinding, Mollo's Blackberry Seltzer is loaded with sweet and tart ripe berry flavours, with 10mg of nano-emulsified THC and 20mg of CBG per 355mL can.

*NEW* Wildberry Acai: Coming Soon! *NEW* Watermelon Lime: Coming Soon!





Solei Sparkling Beverages and Teas

Solei sparkling beverages are a great way to experiment with mocktail options whether you're unwinding after a long day, adding a little something special to go along with a mid-day pick-me-up, or serving up some infused options for your next social gathering.



Blood Orange : Invigorating citrus in a can with mild sweetness and tart, floral flavours, with 5mg THC, 10mg CBG .

Dark Cherry: Complex dark cherry flavours with just the right amount of sweetness featuring 5mg THC, 10mg CBD .

Dragonfruit Watermelon : A perfectly blended and mildly sweet dragonfruit and juicy watermelon fusion with a low dose of 1.1mg THC, 25mg CBD . Mango Passionfruit : A sweet, tropical blend of mango and passionfruit, mixed in perfect harmony featuring a low dose of 1.1mg THC, 25mg CBD .

For those looking for a carbonation-free option, Solei 's Cold Brew Teas are made using a black tea base blended with real fruit juice in 355mL cans and come in two unique and invigorating flavours at 5mg THC and 10mg CBG :

Peach Cranberry : Refreshing peach and cranberry blended with cold brew tea

Wildberry Hibiscus : Juicy wild berries and hibiscus blended with cold-brew tea









XMG Sodas

XMG's sodas offer a series of bubbly beverages with nostalgic flavours that deliver peak refreshment, with cannabinoid variations that provide the ultimate chill:

XMG+:



Blackberry Lemonade: Very berry refreshment mingles with bold tartness in XMG+ Blackberry Lemonade. You'll be sipping on sunshine with real lemon and blackberry fruit juices infused with nano-emulsified 10mg THC, 10mg CBG and <30mg caffeine from guarana extract. Iced Rocket Berry: Ignite your tastebuds with an ice-cold blast of berry and lime featuring 10mg THC and 10mg CBG , including guarana extract in a 355mL can.

XMG Zero ( 10mg THC each ):



Cream Soda Zero: Enjoy every sip with this dreamy blend of vanilla and caramel flavours with 10mg THC and 0 calories

Cherry Cola Zero: Cherry Cola Zero comes with all-natural flavours and a rollercoaster of classic cherry cola vibes with 10mg THC and 0 calories Orange Soda Zero : Bold, citrus satisfaction in a can, this one's sure to take you back to the good old days with a side of 10mg THC and 0 calories.

















Mollo Seltzers, Solei CBD and CBG Beverages, and XMG Sodas are perfect for anyone seeking innovative, non-traditional alternatives to celebrating life's moments. These products are available nationwide across Canada at select local retail stores and online. For more information on Solei, Mollo and XMG brands, visit Tilray.com.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

