Lara Dutta Shares Precious Moments From 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', is wrapping up 2024 on a high.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures. The pictures feature several key moments of the actress in 2024 including her attending a Taylor Swift.

She also penned a long note in the caption documenting her journey through the year. She wrote,“2024........ you've been a mixed bag! But so much to be grateful for. To begin with.... My parents celebrating 56 years together.....building a home and a new chapter in an adopted country that I'm slowly coming to enjoy and appreciate..... WORK!!!! That keeps me sane and hungry and motivated”.

She further mentioned,“Family, without whom nothing else would matter...... friends, who make my world go round..... travels and events, that add spice and new adventures to life...... and finally, HOME.....the people you hold the closest and tightest...... With the medical roller coaster and hospital carousel we've been on this year, I'm most grateful to have my parents with me at the close of the year”.

Lara attended Taylor Swift's concert along with her daughter, Saira in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' in which she shared the screen with Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. The show was inspired by true events, and is a war room drama based on the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent retaliatory action by the Indian Air Force.

The actress also has the theatrical film 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline in which she is set to reunite with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

Lara and Akshay last worked together in the streaming film 'Bell Bottom'.