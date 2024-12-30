Sudan Voices Rejection To Report On Famine

(MENAFN- IANS) Khartoum, Dec 30 (IANS) Sudan rejected a report by an international organisation indicating the spread of famine in the country.

The Sudanese described the report, recently issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitor, as based on inaccurate standards and speculative results.

"The report depended on outdated information, distant communications, and secondary sources, thereby raising concerns about its reliability," said a statement released by the of Foreign Affairs.

"The Sudanese government reiterates its unwavering commitment and keenness to alleviate the suffering of its people, enhance food security, and address the root causes of the humanitarian crisis," the statement added.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, which claimed more than 29,680 lives and displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to the latest estimates by international organisations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on December 25, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was alarmed by the rapidly worsening food security situation in Sudan and called for the parties to facilitate access to humanitarian assistance, his spokesperson said in a statement.

After over 20 months of conflict, more than 24.6 million people in Sudan - over half the population - faced high levels of acute food insecurity, the statement said, citing the latest UN-backed assessment.

In a report released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the global hunger monitor, famine was confirmed to be present in at least five areas of Sudan, including North Darfur's Zamzam camp and parts of the Western Nuba Mountains. The crisis was projected to expand further, with five additional areas expected to face famine between December 2024 and May 2025.

The statement said that the United Nations and its partners were scaling up the delivery of food assistance and other essential support for the most vulnerable, but ongoing fighting and restrictions on the movement of relief supplies and personnel continued to imperil aid operations.

Guterres reiterated his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered, and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance and staff could reach people in need.

The UN chief also underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and to prevent the crisis in Sudan and its impact on neighbouring countries from escalating even further in 2025.