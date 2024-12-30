Bitget Celebrates New Year With $15,000 Prize Pool For Participants

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 29th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has introduced the New Year Check-In Activity , a campaign designed to offer users daily rewards and a total prize pool of $15,000. Running from December 28, 2024, at 10:00 AM to January 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM (UTC), the event provides participants with an engaging opportunity to begin the year with various crypto incentives.

The campaign enables participants to gain increasing rewards by completing daily check-ins throughout the activity period. Prizes include established cryptocurrencies such as SOL, DOGE, and USDT, as well as Bitget's own token BGB, and emerging assets like PENGU, TOMA, and USUAL. Users have the opportunity to get over 1 SOL in rewards, with distribution operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

To participate, users must register for the campaign via the event page and complete simple daily tasks to unlock their rewards. KYC verification is mandatory to claim any prizes, ensuring a secure and transparent process. The activity is exclusively available to South Asian users who successfully register for the event.

The initiative reflects Bitget's focus on providing meaningful engagement opportunities for its user base. By offering access to valuable crypto rewards, the platform seeks to enhance users' experiences and provide a positive start to the year.

Bitget prioritizes fairness and integrity throughout the campaign. Any instances of suspicious behavior, including self-referrals or multiple accounts registered from the same IP address, will result in disqualification. Additionally, actions aimed at artificially inflating participation metrics, such as manipulative trading activities, will make users ineligible for rewards.

Bitget reserves the right to modify campaign rules or cancel the event without prior notice to ensure fair participation.

Further details about the campaign and its registration process can be found on Bitget's official platform.

The New Year Check-In Activity is an opportunity for users to engage with Bitget's offerings while potentially earning rewards that align with their trading and investment goals. With a structured approach to distribution and a range of incentives, the campaign aims to provide users with a productive start to 2025.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

