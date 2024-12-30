Zelensky states U.S. to support Ukraine in the war

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the United States is preparing an significant declaration in assist of Ukraine.



The chief of state stated this in a spoke to the country, Ukrinform reads.



"I know that an important decision from the United States in support of Ukraine is being prepared – we expect the official announcement as soon as tomorrow – significant aid packages for our warriors. These are measures that have been effectively protecting Ukraine throughout these years of war. This support is aimed at strengthening stabilization efforts on the frontlines right now – the more comprehensive the supplies from our partners, the more lives of our troops will be saved," Zelensky announced.



He also said that efforts are also ongoing to guarantee Ukraine's other globe allies maintain their aid at the enquired level.



"I spoke today with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Next year, Canada will hold the G7 presidency, and it is important to ensure that international cooperation for the protection of our values and the lives of our people is strengthened," Zelensky stated.



MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040839