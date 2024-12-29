Happy New Year 2025: Top 30 Wishes, Whatsapp Gifs, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Images To Share With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy New Year 2025: Since it's the time of the year and a celebrated occasion to share best wishers with loved ones. Mint brings you 30 wishes, WhatsApp gifs, messages, quotes, images to share with friends and family to make their year memorable.

Wishes

Happy New Year to you and your family. Hope you had a joyful and fulfilling 2024. Sending my best wishes your way.

New Year is all about reminiscing the bad and good moments of the year gone by. I hope it was as incredible as you are. Happy New Year.

I hope your dreams took flight and you reached new heights in 2024. Let's wish for an even better 2025. Happy New Year.

I hope 2024 was full of good friends, great adventures, and even better treats! And I hope the New Year is even more amazing for you. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year 2025

Happy New Year my friend. Thank you for being my biggest pillar of support. I hope I was a good friend to you too. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year to my one and only dear friend. Let's enter 2025 together with big smiles on our faces.

I hope you are happy as we bid goodbye to 2024. Let's hope for an amazing 2025. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year 2025

2024 is about to end. As we bid goodbye to this year, let's reflect on all that happened and hope to be a better human being and work towards our happiness. Happy New Year.

New Year is here, and I wish to sail through 2025 holding your hands and in the warmth of your embrace. Happy New Year.

2024 wouldn't have been the same without you. Eternally grateful for our friendship and unbelievably excited to see what 2025 has planned for us. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year 2025

I don't know about you, but I have a feeling this is going to be our best year yet. Cheers to 2025 and cheers to us! Happy New Year.

2025 is going to bring some big new changes for you, but hopefully, you're happy being stuck with the same old me. Happy New Year.

The best thing I did this year was fall in love with you. Here's to making more memories together in 2025! Happy New Year my love.

Happy New Year 2025

Quotes

"Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." - Helen Keller

"The new year stands before us, like a freshly laundered shirt. It's crisp, clean and full of potential. Make it your own." - Richelle E. Goodrich

"An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." - Bill Vaughan

"As the old year ends and a new one begins, let us look back on the past with gratitude and forward to the future with hope." - Unknown

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." - Oprah Winfrey

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." - Melody Beattie

"New Year's most glorious light is sweet hope!" - Mehmet Murat ildan

"New Year's Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time." - James Agate

"The old year has gone. Let the dead past bury its own dead. The new year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the duties and possibilities of the coming twelve months!" - Edward Payson Powell

"The new year is a blank canvas. Paint on it whatever you would like to see on it." - Catherine Pulsifer

"For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." - T.S. Eliot

"The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul." - G.K. Chesterton

"A new year brings not only happiness, it makes us happy with a hope to fulfill our dreams or a new beginning of our lives. So, a new year is very special to everyone." - Santonu Kumar Dhar

"The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of sixty minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is." - C.S. Lewis

"Each year's regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year." - John R. Dallas Jr.

"Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go." - Brooks Atkinson