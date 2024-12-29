After Snowfall, CM Omar Abdullah Monitors Restoration Process In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 29, (IANS) In the aftermath of heavy snowfall, J&K Chief Omar Abdullah on Sunday virtually chaired a comprehensive meeting with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir division.

The meeting was held at the Raabita Public Outreach Office to assess the ongoing restoration efforts and review the status of essential services, including snow clearance, power and water supply, facilities and other critical services, an official statement said.

"During the meeting, MLAs across the party lines appreciated the efforts of CM-led Administration in swift response to snowfall, acknowledging the commitment of Government in times of weather adversaries," the statement said.

At the outset, the Chief Minister sought feedback from MLAs across party lines regarding the restoration measures in their respective constituencies.

Discussions centred on snow clearance operations, the restoration of power and water supply and the provision of other essential services and supplies.

The Chief Minister also held one-on-one discussions with Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Valley and snow-affected districts of Jammu Division.

The DCs provided updates on the current situation and detailed the measures taken to restore normalcy, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged officers to remain sensitive and responsive to public grievances, directing them to identify gaps in service delivery and take immediate corrective actions.

"He emphasised the need to minimise hardships faced by the common people and praised the dedication of the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and employees who have been working tirelessly in adverse climatic conditions," the statement added.

"Looking ahead, the Chief Minister called for enhanced preparedness in light of the snowfall forecast for the following week.

He instructed officials to improve action plans based on lessons learnt from recent weather events."

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to prioritise snow clearance on link roads, inner lanes, and bylanes to ensure accessibility for residents.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department (PHE) to address water supply issues promptly and enhance the deployment of water tankers in affected areas.

CM Omar Abdullah instructed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and concerned departments to implement measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Stressing the importance of smooth traffic movement on the National Highway, the Chief Minister called for enhanced coordination between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Traffic Police, and District Administrations.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of continuous monitoring and synergy among various departments to avoid any inconvenience to the public.