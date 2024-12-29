Azerbaijani President: We Have Clearly Expressed Our Demands To The Russian Side
12/29/2024 7:09:42 AM
“We have clearly expressed our demands to the Russian side,”
said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with AZERTAC,
Azernews reports.
“These demands were officially communicated to them on December
27. What do they consist of? First, the Russian side must apologize
to Azerbaijan. Second, it must acknowledge its guilt. Third, those
responsible must be punished, brought to criminal responsibility,
and compensation must be paid to the Azerbaijani state, as well as
to the injured passengers and crew members. These are our
conditions. The first of these was fulfilled yesterday. I hope the
other conditions will also be accepted. All these demands are fair.
There are no extraordinary requests or issues here; all of this is
based on international experience and normal human conduct,” the
head of state emphasized.
