Azerbaijani President: We Have Clearly Expressed Our Demands To The Russian Side

12/29/2024 7:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have clearly expressed our demands to the Russian side,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with AZERTAC, Azernews reports.

“These demands were officially communicated to them on December 27. What do they consist of? First, the Russian side must apologize to Azerbaijan. Second, it must acknowledge its guilt. Third, those responsible must be punished, brought to criminal responsibility, and compensation must be paid to the Azerbaijani state, as well as to the injured passengers and crew members. These are our conditions. The first of these was fulfilled yesterday. I hope the other conditions will also be accepted. All these demands are fair. There are no extraordinary requests or issues here; all of this is based on international experience and normal human conduct,” the head of state emphasized.

