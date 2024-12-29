Kashmir University Postpones Exams Scheduled On Monday
Date
12/29/2024 6:12:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday in view of the inclement weather.
The information was shared by the varsity in a statement on Sunday.
The varsity spokesperson said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified later separately.
Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday and Saturday, resulting in some areas of the valley getting cut off.
While snow has been cleared from main highways and arterial roads, the work is still on in some of the remote areas of the Union Territory.
