عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NATIONAL MEDICAL STORES CLARIFIES MEDICATION AND CONSUMABLE AVAILABILITY


12/28/2024 10:30:49 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NATIONAL MEDICAL STORES CLARIFIES medication AND CONSUMABLE AVAILABILITY The National Medical Stores under the Ministry of health and Medical Services (MHMS) wishes to clarify, there [...]

legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN28122024003118003196ID1109038219


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search