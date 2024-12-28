NATIONAL MEDICAL STORES CLARIFIES MEDICATION AND CONSUMABLE AVAILABILITY
Date
12/28/2024 10:30:49 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NATIONAL MEDICAL STORES CLARIFIES medication AND CONSUMABLE AVAILABILITY The National Medical Stores under the Ministry of health and Medical Services (MHMS) wishes to clarify, there [...]
legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN28122024003118003196ID1109038219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.