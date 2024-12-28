NSO Survey Reveals Higher Expenditure By Households On Non-Food Items: 2023-24

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 28

The National Statistical Office (NSO), under the of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has released the factsheet of the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES).

Conducted from August 2023 to July 2024, the survey sheds light on consumption patterns, economic well-being, and the socio-economic landscape across India.

The survey, covering 2,61,953 households nationwide, estimated the Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) for rural areas at Rs 4,122 and urban areas at Rs 6,996.

These figures rise to Rs 4,247 and Rs 7,078, respectively, when accounting for imputed values of items received free through social welfare programs.

Non-food items accounted for 53% of rural MPCE and 60% of urban MPCE, reflecting urban households' higher non-food spending.

Consumption inequality showed improvement, with the Gini coefficient for rural and urban areas dropping to 0.237 and 0.284, respectively, from 2022-23 levels of 0.266 and 0.314. The urban-rural MPCE gap narrowed, signalling sustained rural consumption growth.

Sikkim recorded the highest MPCE (Rural: Rs 9,377; Urban: Rs 13,927), while Chhattisgarh reported the lowest (Rural: Rs 2,739; Urban: Rs 4,927). Among Union Territories, Chandigarh topped the chart (Rural: Rs 8,857; Urban: Rs 13,425).

The HCES assesses trends in household well-being and informs critical indices like the Consumer Price Index. It provides foundational data for poverty measurement and policy design, addressing inequality and social exclusion.

Conducted biennially post-pandemic, the 2023-24 survey followed methodologies from 2022-23, streamlining questionnaires to reduce respondent burden.

The findings of HCES 2023-24 emphasise a steady economic recovery with improved rural consumption parity and reduced inequality.

Comprehensive data is available on the MoSPI website, supporting evidence-based policymaking and economic planning.

