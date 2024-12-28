Bosnia's Foreign Minister praises Türkiye's role as major mediator in Balkans

(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina's foreign has mentioned Türkiye’s crucial duty as a mediator in the Balkans, stressing its robust regional relationships and expanding international influence.



Saying to Anadolu on Thursday, Elmedin Konakovic stated Türkiye as a major player on the globe stage: "Türkiye is an important and major factor in the world. In the Balkans, it can often serve as a serious mediator because it maintains relationships with other countries. I have great respect for this.”



He also declared appreciation for Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his expertise: "I value him greatly. I consult him on certain issues. He is extremely serious and one of the best foreign ministers I know."



Konakovic underlined the possibility for improved economic collaboration with Türkiye, refering to efforts to reinforce two-sided relationships.



He stated that while an contract approving travel between the two nations using national ID cards had been achieved, its application was delayed owing to Bosnia's complex interior system, a legacy of the 1995 Dayton Agreement that finished the Bosnian conflict.



