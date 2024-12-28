Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Winter Special Offer For Last Minute New Year’S Eve Stays And Winter Travel To Destin, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Travelers will enjoy big savings at participating Destin vacation rentals for New Year's Eve stays

Destin, Fla., Dec. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the end of the year fast approaching, many Americans are deciding where to ring in the year. While New York City's ball drop held in Times Square is likely the nation's most well-known New Year's Eve celebration, there are celebratory happenings in cities and coastal communities around the country. In Destin, Florida, families enjoy the early fireworks show at 8 pm, while adults stick around for the Annual Ball Drop and fireworks over the Destin Harbor at midnight. This year, one of the area's longest-operating Destin vacation rental companies, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is offering two special offers for New Year's Eve that provide big savings. Travelers may select between the New Year's Eve Shop & Stay promotion for $10 off per night and a gift card to shop at Silver Sands Premium Outlets or the Winter Special that allows travelers to enjoy $25 off* per night (up to four nights) at participating Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums.

“We have been welcoming families and friends to the beach for New Year's Eve celebrations for 39 years and we know the beach provides the perfect backdrop to usher in the new year with family and friends,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties.“We love sharing our local traditions and helping families and friends create memories for life.”

A welcome alternative to crowded big-city events, Northwest Florida offers a blend of revelry and relaxation. The Annual New Year's Eve Destin Harbor Street Party is a popular option, but there are other celebrations as well. In Miramar Beach, the Baytowne Countdown at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort features live music and two breathtaking fireworks displays over the lagoon (8 p.m. & midnight), and two eye-catching drone light shows featuring 200 drones lighting up the night sky over the lagoon (7:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.). Launching from the Sandestin Marina, the Solaris New Year's Dinner Cruise features a five-course dinner, live entertainment, party favors, fireworks, and a champagne toast at midnight.

In South Walton along Florida's Highway 30-A, the iconic town of Seaside holds a family-friendly New Year's celebration with live music, children's activities, street performers, and a fireworks display over the Gulf of Mexico at midnight. For those who prefer a relaxing, intimate celebration, the beach provides a natural serene setting for a New Year's toast with the stars overhead.

On New Year's Day, the South Walton Fire District 11th Annual Polar Plunge will allow families to celebrate the start of 2025 with a refreshing dip in the Gulf of Mexico. Held at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar on Scenic Highway 30A in Santa Rosa Beach, this family-friendly event raises funds for SWFD's community education programs. Registered plungers receive a commemorative towel and are invited to participate in a lively costume contest at noon.

The Newman-Dailey special offers * are available for new reservations with participating Destin vacation rental homes and condos. The New Year's Eve Shop & Stay is available with stays from two to seven nights during the week of New Year's Eve and includes $10 off per night and a Silver Sands Premium Outlets Gift Card**. The Winter Special Offer * of $25 off per night is available with stays up to four nights at participating properties through Feb. 28, 2025. View participating Destin vacation rentals online and book using promo code: NYESS or HOLIDAY25OFF to enjoy the special savings. To learn more or book this offer, visit DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652. (*Some restrictions apply; **Available while supplies last.)

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, property management, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida for more than 39 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at or .

