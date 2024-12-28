JKPSC Postpones Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Written Test Scheduled Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the postponement of the written test for the position of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, which was initially scheduled for December 29, 2024.

According to an official notice released today, the exam will now be held on January 12, 2025.

The notice, issued by Dr. MajadJhangir, Deputy Controller of Examinations at JKPSC, stated that all eligible candidates who had registered for the exam should note the updated date.

Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly and stay updated on further communications from the commission.