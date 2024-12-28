JKPSC Postpones Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Written Test Scheduled Tomorrow
Date
12/28/2024 6:11:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo
Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the postponement of the written test for the position of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, which was initially scheduled for December 29, 2024.
According to an official notice released today, the exam will now be held on January 12, 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
The notice, issued by Dr. MajadJhangir, Deputy Controller of Examinations at JKPSC, stated that all eligible candidates who had registered for the exam should note the updated date.
ADVERTISEMENT
Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly and stay updated on further communications from the commission.
MENAFN28122024000215011059ID1109037264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.