SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Date
12/28/2024 4:07:12 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DENVER, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM energy Company (NYSE: SM ) today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on February 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2025.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and
NGLs in the states of Texas and Utah. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website
at .
SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS
Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected] , 303-864-2507
Lindsay Miller, [email protected] , 303-830-5860
SOURCE SM Energy Company
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28122024003732001241ID1109036955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.