Outboundiq Achieves Certified Implementation Partner (CIP) Status With Five9

outboundIQ specializes in providing expedited, outbound-focused contact center implementations, integrating advanced features such as inbound and outbound Voice, SMS, Chat, Email, Salesforce Integration, and other third-party app integrations. Clients can also leverage ongoing optimization engagements and monthly retainers for strategic consulting designed to support long-term, outreach-focused success.

"Who better to handle your domain configuration than the experts that understand the outbound contact center world. To be an outbound expert, you must know 3 things; how to configure the domain front end, how the architecture interprets that design, and how carriers respond to your dialing behavior as a result of the build.

outboundIQ has the advantage of deeply understanding all 3 things. Our experts are seasoned professionals that will guide toward the best build for your business. You tell us about your business, your needs and your processes, and we will build you a domain fit for purpose.

outboundIQ offers best in class Domain Optimization, Implementation and Consulting for customers of all sizes and complexity. Due to our methodology and proprietary automations, we are able to bring our customers' projects to life within accelerated

timeframes."

- Jessica Clay, VP Support and Services

"We launched our business in June and were fortunate to connect with the incredible team at

outboundIQ early on. Navigating the world of outbound calling and building efficient prospecting systems isn't easy, but the entire team at

outboundIQ brought our vision to life seamlessly. They implemented our ideas quickly and executed them flawlessly. Since partnering with them, our contact rates have significantly improved, our conversions have increased, and our overall business is thriving. We're deeply grateful for this collaboration and look forward to continuing our work together on future endeavors!"

- Tim, Lit Financial

"I genuinely don't know enough ways to thank the entire

outboundIQ team. I inherited a domain riddled with mistakes, tangled beyond belief, and I had essentially planned to scrap the whole thing and start over. That's when this team, led by Jessica Clay's brilliance, took over to understand exactly what I wanted to create and completely revitalized my domain. We are all beyond thankful as they continue to consult for us to this day and I see no reason to stop. Thank you, Jessica, Jason, Rudy, Bruno, Sandy and everyone who gets the pleasure of working with these domain geniuses!"

- Michael, Lifetime Home Remodeling

A Holistic Approach to Outbound Excellence

Creating a competitive, consumer-focused outreach program requires more than just advanced technology. As outboundIQ explains, a thriving contact center functions like a high-performing racing team:



The Car: Five9 Virtual Contact Center provides a cutting-edge technology foundation.

The Driver: Strong Dialer Administrators who skillfully manage operations.

The Pit Crew: IT/Support teams ensuring seamless functionality.

The Spotters: Data Analytics and Reporting experts optimizing performance. The Fuel: High-quality data driving better outcomes.

outboundIQ's professional services team brings these critical elements together, ensuring clients achieve best-in-class outbound operations that prioritize consumer experience while maintaining a competitive edge.

A Call to Collaboration

With its new CIP certification, outboundIQ invites businesses to explore select partnership opportunities and projects to reimagine their contact center operations. Whether through expedited implementations or ongoing strategic consulting, outboundIQ is committed to driving measurable results for its clients.

About

outboundIQ

outboundIQ delivers optimized, outbound-focused contact center implementations, combining years of Five9 expertise with cutting-edge strategies to help businesses achieve exceptional outreach outcomes. As a Five9 Certified Implementation Partner, outboundIQ provides tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of modern organizations.

About Five9

Five9 is a digital enterprise's leading cloud contact center and software provider. The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.



Media contact:



Sandy Tafur

Phone: 404-660-5314

mail:

[email protected]

