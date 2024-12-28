‘Swipe Crime’ Fame Diksha Singh Recalls Receiving ‘Inappropriate’ Video Call

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Diksha Singh, who was recently seen in the show "Swipe Crime," recently shared a shocking and unsettling experience she faced when she received a call attempting to show inappropriate content.

Recalling the incident, Diksha stated,“One day, I received a random video call on WhatsApp. Out of curiosity, I answered, only to find someone attempting to show inappropriate content. It was shocking and clearly an attempt to record my reaction for malicious purposes. Thankfully, I disconnected immediately, but the experience stayed with me.”

Speaking about her character on the show, the actress shared,“Juhi is unlike any character I've played before. She's unapologetically driven by her motives, and her unpredictability makes her fascinating to watch. Playing her was both challenging and rewarding.”

Singh also praised her co-stars, Sayyam and Riya, for their performances and the positive energy they brought to the set.“Sayyam's humor and Riya's calm, hardworking demeanor made the experience so much better. It's rare to find a team that clicks so well,” she added.

Reflecting on the significance of "Swipe Crime," Diksha believes the series serves as a wake-up call for today's youth.

“Social media and online platforms are a double-edged sword. While they connect us, they also expose us to risks. This series not only entertains but also educates viewers about the potential dangers lurking online. Be careful. Traps are becoming more common, and staying informed is the key to staying safe,” Diksha explained.

On a related note,“Swipe Crime” directed by y Harsh Mainra, explores the complexities of college life, blending it with a dark and sinister digital scam. The series also features Malvika Raj, Sanyam Sharma, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Faisal Malik, Rishab Chadha, Sanyam Sharma, and more.

The show is currently streaming on MX Player and produced by Jyoti Chouhan, Prashant Shinde, Upendra Sharma, Lalit Kshatriya, and Harsh Mainra under the banner of Versatile Motion Pictures.

The show centers on a group of college students who become trapped in a web of fraud and blackmail.