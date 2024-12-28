Russian forces launch series of long-range precision striking Ukrainian defense infrastructure

(MENAFN) Russian forces launched a series of long-range precision strikes on Wednesday, targeting critical Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to the Russian of Defense. The strikes, involving over 70 missiles and 100 kamikaze drones, focused on facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Aleksey Kuleba confirmed that six regions were hit, causing extensive damage to power and heating systems, which worsened existing energy problems. In response, Ukrainian authorities implemented rolling blackouts to stabilize the power grid.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky condemned the timing of the attacks, noting that Russia had deliberately targeted the day of Christmas, although Orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrate Christmas on January 7. Meanwhile, earlier reports revealed that Russian air defenses intercepted 59 Ukrainian drones, with 26 downed over Belgorod Region. In a separate incident, a powerful explosion in Vladikavkaz, southern Russia, caused a fire at a shopping mall, with authorities suggesting it was linked to a downed drone, resulting in the death of one woman.



