Amazon Invests In A Trio Of Utility-Scale Wind Energy Farms In Greece

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amazon has

invested in a trio of utility-scale wind farms

located in Greece. This retail giant has major plans for Greece's burgeoning green energy sector and recently entered

four Power Purchase Agreements

(PPAs) spanning three green energy projects within the country. The recent

investment

will be Amazon's largest clean energy deal in Greece so far and will help the Southeastern European nation increase its green energy capacity as it transitions to renewables.

Two of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by cover the Vermio wind farm , a massive project that spans Central and Western Macedonia. The Vermio wind farm is segmented into Vermio South and Vermio North. The two remaining PPAs cover the...

