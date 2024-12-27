Amazon Invests In A Trio Of Utility-Scale Wind Energy Farms In Greece
Date
12/27/2024 11:28:13 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Amazon has
invested in a trio of utility-scale wind energy farms
located in Greece. This online retail giant has major plans for Greece's burgeoning green energy sector and recently entered
four Power Purchase Agreements
(PPAs) spanning three green energy projects within the country. The recent
investment
will be Amazon's largest clean energy deal in Greece so far and will help the Southeastern European nation increase its green energy capacity as it transitions to renewables.
Two of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by Amazon cover the Vermio wind farm , a massive project that spans Central and Western Macedonia. The Vermio wind farm is segmented into Vermio South and Vermio North. The two remaining PPAs cover the...
MENAFN27122024000224011066ID1109036207
