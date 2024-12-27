Colombia’S Job Market Defies Expectations: Unemployment Hits 9-Year Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's delivered a surprise in November 2024, with unemployment dropping to 8.2%, its lowest level since 2015. This unexpected improvement challenges economic forecasts and signals potential shifts in the country's economic landscape.



The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE ) reported a significant decrease from the 9% unemployment rate in November 2023. This 0.8 percentage point reduction surpassed market predictions, which had anticipated a 0.7 point increase.



Several key sectors drove this positive trend. Public administration, defense, education, and healthcare contributed 0.8 percentage points to employment growth. Manufacturing and hospitality sectors also showed notable gains.



However, the recovery remains uneven. Construction lost 146,000 jobs, while financial and insurance activities shed 68,000 positions. This disparity highlights the complex nature of Colombia's economic rebound.



The gender gap in employment persists, with women's unemployment at 10.3% compared to 6.5% for men. This 3.8 percentage point difference underscores ongoing challenges in achieving labor market equality.







Youth employment trends raise concerns. The labor force participation rate for 15-28 year-olds fell to 53.5%, continuing a downward trend observed since 2016.



Regional disparities are evident, with Quibdó, Riohacha, and Florencia experiencing the highest unemployment rates, while Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, and Medellín reported the lowest.



Looking ahead, experts project the unemployment rate to rise to 10.2% in 2024 before gradually decreasing to 9.7% by 2026. This forecast is tied to expectations of formal employment recovery, particularly in the private sector.



These developments matter because they reflect the resilience of Colombia's economy amidst global uncertainties. The unexpected job market strength could influence future economic policies and investor confidence in the country.

MENAFN27122024007421016031ID1109035873