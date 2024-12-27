Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of National Communities, Indigenous Peoples Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with representatives of national communities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine.

Zelensky shared details of the meeting on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to everyone for the unity in defending our state and our common independence in the war, on the front, where there are representatives of all our peoples -- all communities of Ukraine. I am grateful for the internal peace in Ukraine, which characterizes our state and helps us to survive at this time," Zelensky said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

In December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed amendments to certain laws of Ukraine, taking into account the expert assessment of the Council of Europe and its bodies regarding the rights of national minorities and communities in specific areas.