Tudo Para Brasileiros Award Prepares For The Premiere Of The Hollywood Edition In 2025

Tudo Para Brasileiros Award SeaWorld Edition, 2024

(L) Thays Bonini, Thais Eliasen and Géro Bonini at Tudo Para Brasileiros Award SeaWorld Edition

After the success of the SeaWorld edition, the award that honors leading Brazilians in the crosses the US for its first edition in California.

- Géro BoniniLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tudo Para Brasileiros Award, the largest award given to the Brazilian community in the United States, is coming to California in 2025.In December 2024, SeaWorld park in Orlando, FL, hosted the second edition of the Tudo Para Brasileiros Award, honoring 100 Brazilian entrepreneurs who have made a difference in the US community, representing the culture and identity of their homelands around the world.Following the success of the last edition, the award is teaming up with t Agency for the premiere of the Tudo Para Brasileiros Award - by t.PR, in Los Angeles, California, May 2025. The event will be held at the luxurious SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, a venue known for its elegant setting and the celebrities who frequent it. This will be the first edition of the award on the West Coast of the USA.“Bringing the Tudo Para Brasileiros Award to Los Angeles, honoring Brazilians in Hollywood, is a significant milestone,” says journalist Géro Bonini, creator of the award and founder of the Tudo Para Brasileiros News , who highlights the importance of expanding the reach of the award beyond Florida.“We are celebrating not only the Brazilian entrepreneurs who stand out in the United States, but also the strength of our community in different regions of the country. California, with its cultural diversity and vibrant economy, is the perfect setting for this new stage,” added advertising executive Thays Bonini, CMO of Tudo Para Brasileiros.Thais Eliasen, CEO of t.PR Agency, shares her excitement about the expansion of the award and her expectations for the nominations that will open in January 2025.“Our aim is to give even more visibility to inspiring success stories. This award is not just a celebration, but an opportunity to connect and strengthen our community. We look forward to seeing the entries and discovering new talents and trajectories that fill us with pride.”The event held at SeaWorld in Orlando consolidated the Tudo Para Brasileiros Awards as a major event in the calendar of the Brazilian community in the USA. With more than 300 guests and extensive media coverage, the event generated a significant impact in Florida, celebrating the achievements of entrepreneurs in areas such as entrepreneurship, innovation and social impact. The ceremony also highlighted the importance of cultural integration and the strengthening of Brazilian roots in a globalized market.With the success of the 2024 edition and the continued growth of the awards, the Los Angeles event promises to raise the bar even higher, connecting Brazilian leaders, personalities and influencers in one of the largest business and entertainment centers in the world.Tudo Para BrasileirosInstagram: @tudoparabrasileiros

