Simple Life Announces New Partnerships With Chariot Eagle And Palm Harbor Homes At Lakeshore Community In Central FL

- Andrew Ward, COO of Simple LifeOXFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Life, a leader in high-quality, thoughtfully designed living spaces, is thrilled to announce its newest partnerships with two of the manufactured home 's most acclaimed names-Chariot Eagle and Palm Harbor Homes, members of the renowned Cavco Group.This collaboration brings exclusive, innovative floor plans to Simple Life's Lakeshore community in Oxford, Florida, offering unparalleled living experiences tailored to today's modern homebuyers.“We're thrilled to re-introduce Chariot Eagle and Palm Harbor into our family of manufacturers. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the finest in quality to our residents,” said Gabriel Wahila, Director of Home Design and Construction Simple Life.Introducing Chariot Eagle and Palm Harbor HomesChariot EagleWith 40 years of excellence in the manufactured home industry, Chariot Eagle is synonymous with luxury and innovation. Focusing on contemporary designs and state-of-the-art building techniques, Chariot Eagle's homes cater to downsizers and those seeking modern, energy-efficient living. Unique features such as innovative storage solutions and finishes make their floor plans feel like tranquil retreats.The exclusive Chariot Eagle floor plan at Lakeshore will bring their signature elegance to Simple Life's Central Florida community, embodying comfort, sustainability, and innovative design.Palm Harbor HomesFounded in 1977, Palm Harbor Homes has become a staple of quality and affordability in the manufactured home market, offering homeowners“More Home for the Money®.” With award-winning craftsmanship and a dedication to revolutionary construction, Palm Harbor lives up to its unmatched reputation for customization. Their homes are built to reflect each homeowner's unique style, with unique features like custom lighting and premium finishes.The exclusive Palm Harbor floor plan at Lakeshore introduces a unique blend of beauty, affordability, and advanced functionality.“With a shared vision for delivering high-quality homes at attractive prices, we look forward to introducing exclusive floor plans that embody the best of what Chariot Eagle and Palm Harbor have to offer, tailored to meet the needs of our residents,” said Mr. Wahila.Benefits of the New Partnerships for Lakeshore ResidentsThis collaboration marks a significant enhancement to the Lakeshore community. Residents of Oxford, Florida, and future homeowners will have access to exceptional benefits, including:- Added Variety of Homes: New options of two-bedroom homes cater to a wide range of buyers, from first-time homebuyers to retirees.- Exclusive Access: Unique, high-quality floor plans made especially for Lakeshore make these homes unmatched in the Central Florida area.- Energy Efficiency Meets Sustainability: Advanced technology and eco-friendly materials reduce energy costs and align with Simple Life's commitment to simplifying our resident's life.- High-Quality Features: Innovative storage, upgraded finishes, and modern designs bring a sense of style and finesse to each residence.- Strengthened Community Appeal: By onboarding prestigious manufacturers like Chariot Eagle and Palm Harbor Homes, both of whom are located right here in middle Florida, the overall appeal of Lakeshore continues to rise.“This collaboration reflects our dedication to enhancing the living experience for our residents, offering them the opportunity to own a home that is not only beautiful and modern but also energy-efficient and designed to last,” said Andrew Ward, COO of Simple Life.Elevate Your Lifestyle in Lakeshore TodayAt Simple Life, we believe that everyone deserves a place to call home. Whether you're looking for the perfect retirement getaway or simply seeking a vibrant, active lifestyle , Lakeshore's expanded lineup of homes ensures there's something for everyone.“This partnership allows us to expand our range of offerings and cater to a broad spectrum of homebuyers, from those simply looking to downsize, to those seeking a truly special place to call home.” said Mr. Ward.We invite you to explore Lakeshore's exclusive, crafted homes by Chariot Eagle and Palm Harbor Homes. Start your homeownership journey, with professional guidance along the way, and rediscover what it truly means to live simply.About Simple LifeSimple Life provides individuals and families with thoughtfully designed right-sized homes and vibrant communities that offer a smart, affordable living experience. We cater to homeowners seeking a connected, sustainable lifestyle paired with low-maintenance comfort.For more information about Simple Life and Lakeshore's offers, please visit simple-life.

