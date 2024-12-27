Training Sessions Held To Improve Koha System In Libraries Wrap Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan National Library has hosted a closing ceremony for
training sessions conducted by Turkish specialists aimed at
improving the Koha Automated Library Management System,
Azernews reports.
At the event, the director of the National Library, Professor
Karim Tahirov, spoke about the advantages of the program and the
efforts made to develop work processes. He stated that the main
goal of the practical training conducted by the invited specialists
from Turkiye is to collaboratively address the challenges that
arise.
He noted that the program integrates all libraries through a
unified description based on standards, allowing each library to
view the collections and electronic databases of others, providing
access to readers.
The director mentioned that there would be changes in the
program based on suggestions starting from the new year, including
an expansion of the interface, an increase in the number of
operations, and efforts to promote the user page.
Hülya Dirican, the head of the Technical Services Department of
the Directorate of Libraries and Publications of the Turkish
Ministry of Culture and Tourism, discussed the advantages of the
program and its implementation in the brotherly country for the
past 13 years.
Employees from libraries under the Baku City Culture Department
participated in the ceremony.
It should be noted that the training sessions covered not only
the city of Baku but also regional libraries.
Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for
bookworms.
With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan
National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the
Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the
eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
The library has an extensive collection of literature in
Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has
collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and
foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.
The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library
four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his
personal library.
In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the
status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's
Cabinet of Ministers.
The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's
faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers
like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota
Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.
The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding.
In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing
houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook
"Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.
Over the past years, the National Library has signed a
memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80
libraries.
In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library
launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to
restore libraries in the Garabagh region.
A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund
by a number of international organizations working in the field of
culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local
authors, publishers, and print houses.
Since 1992, the Kazakhstan National Academic Library has been a
member of the International Federation of Library Associations and
Institutions (IFLA) and the Conference of Directors of National
Libraries (CDNL).
Morevoer, it has been part of the Non-Profit Partnership
"Library Assembly of Eurasia" (BAE) since 1993.
In 2002, the library took the lead in the Kazakhstan National
Committee for the UNESCO program "Memory of the World," which aims
to preserve documentary heritage.
Furthermore, in 2008, it became the regional center for the IFLA
PAC (Preservation and Conservation) core program, which focuses on
the preservation of library materials and ensuring their
accessibility for future generations.
As of now, the collection of the Kazakhstan National Academic
Library boasts approximately seven million books.
