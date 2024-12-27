AZAL: Preliminary Investigation Points To External Interference In Plane Crash
Date
12/27/2024 8:11:06 AM
According to Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL), preliminary findings
from the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft
operating the Baku-Grozny flight indicate that the incident
occurred due to physical and technical external interference,
Azernews reports.
Further updates on the investigation are expected as authorities
continue to work on determining the full circumstances of the
crash.
To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny
route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.
A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on
board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed
in Aktau.
Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27
people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of
the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been
established yet.
Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the
intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in
the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department.
These persons are under the control of professional doctors from
Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were
provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological
treatment.
Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but
two crew members survived.
December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in
Azerbaijan.
