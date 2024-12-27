Kaldalón Hf.: Financial Calendar 2025
Date
12/27/2024 6:45:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:
| 2024 Annual Financial Statement:
| March 7, 2025
| Annual General Meeting
| April 3, 2025
| Q1 2025 Trading update
| May 22, 2025
| H1 2025 Half-year Results
| August 28, 2025
| Q3 2025 Trading update
| November 20, 2025
All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.
For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.
Email: ...
MENAFN27122024004107003653ID1109034821
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.