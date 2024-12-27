عربي


Kaldalón Hf.: Financial Calendar 2025


12/27/2024 6:45:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results and trading updates as per the following schedule:

2024 Annual Financial Statement: March 7, 2025
Annual General Meeting April 3, 2025
Q1 2025 Trading update May 22, 2025
H1 2025 Half-year Results August 28, 2025
Q3 2025 Trading update November 20, 2025

All financial information will be released after market close. Please note that the dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO of Kaldalón hf.
Email: ...


