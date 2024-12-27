Fulu Talisman Art Collection Global Release: A Symbol Of Decentralized Religion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XianDAO unveils groundbreaking art, creating unique Meme IP for decentralized religion

SINGAPORE, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XianDAO, a pioneer in decentralized religion, announces the global release of the Fulu Talisman Art Collection on the world's largest blockchain in January 2025. This collection, representing thousands of years of spiritual heritage, offers holders a precious digital artifact and symbolizes a new age of decentralized religion.About XianDAOXianDAO is pioneering a new form of Daoism in the information age, using to create a decentralized religious ecosystem. This includes virtual Daoist temples, NFT rights, Meme IP, and DAOs. The founder, Mark Meng, a descendant of Mencius (76th generation) and disciple of the 1600-year-old Maoshan ShangQing sect, inherited ancient cultivation practices from childhood.Following the success of the XiuXian OG Art Collection, XianDAO introduces the Fulu Talisman Collection, taking decentralized religion a step further is the first time in human history that the world's oldest spiritual traditions are systematically transferred to the eternal virtual network.The Fulu Talisman Art CollectionThe Fulu Talisman Art Collection features 5,000 pieces that combine art, religion, and human forms, including 250 human-shaped talismans derived from Taoist history, covering all the mainstream human-shaped talismans in Taoism. These talismans are believed to bring divine blessings and good fortune.So far, over 100 English-speaking communities have partnered with XianDAO, gaining more than 5 million followers. Holders of both the OG Art Collection and Fulu Talisman Collection will also receive an airdrop of a new Meme asset based on the Rune Protocol, with the airdrop equally distributed between the two collections.

