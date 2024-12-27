Edible Oils Market Global Forecast To 2029 - Rising Sunflower Oil Demand Offers Growth Potential Due To High Olive Oil Prices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This research report categorizes the edible oils market edible oils market by type (soybean oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, olive oil, and other edible oils), end use (Domestic, Industrial, and food service), packaging technology, packaging type, application, extraction technology, grade, distribution channel, and region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of edible oils.
Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Oils Market by Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Packaging Type, Packaging Technology, Extraction Technology, Grade, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The edible oils market is estimated at USD 250.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 306.92 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2029.
Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the growth of the edible oils market. Innovations in extraction methods, such as improved solvent recovery systems and mechanical pressing technologies, have significantly enhanced efficiency and yield. Furthermore, the development of enzymatic and ultrasound-assisted extraction methods allows for higher quality oils with preserved nutritional value. Automation and digitalization in oil processing plants also improve production capacity, reduce waste, and ensure consistent product quality. These technological improvements contribute to the cost-effectiveness of oil production, meeting the increasing global demand for edible oils while supporting sustainability initiatives in the industry.
Disruption in the edible oils market: The edible oils market is experiencing disruption due to various factors, including changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and technological advancements. These disruptions are reshaping the industry, influencing production processes, market dynamics, and the types of oils consumers prefer. Some of the key disruptions in the edible oils market include:- Increased trend towards healthy plant-based diet: : Consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier oils, such as olive, avocado, and canola oils, in place of traditional vegetable oils. This trend is driven by growing health consciousness, particularly concerns over heart disease, obesity, and cholesterol levels, influencing production and consumption patterns. Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing : The demand for sustainably sourced oils, such as certified palm oil and organic oils, is rising. Environmental concerns, particularly related to deforestation and biodiversity loss in palm oil production, are pushing manufacturers to adopt ethical sourcing practices, aligning with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. Technological Innovations : Advancements in processing technologies, such as cold-press and enzymatic extraction, are enhancing the quality and nutritional value of edible oils. These innovations not only improve flavor and health benefits but also offer greater efficiency and sustainability in oil production, further disrupting traditional methods. Supply chain challenges : The edible oils market has faced significant supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and escalating raw material costs. Conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, which disrupted sunflower oil exports from two leading producers, have created supply shortages and volatility. Additionally, trade restrictions, tariffs, and sanctions further complicate global logistics. Rising costs of raw materials, driven by climate change impacts on crop yields and increased input costs, have amplified the challenges. These factors not only elevate prices but also create uncertainty in the supply chain. Consequently, manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on diversifying sourcing strategies and investing in alternative oils to mitigate risks and maintain market stability amidst these challenges
Prominent companies in the edible oils market include ADM, Bunge, Associated British Foods, Wilmar International, United Plantations Berhad, Sime Darby Berhad, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Cargill, GrainCorp, Adani Group, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Beidahuang Group, Ajanta Soya, Patanjali Foods and Louis Dreyfus Company.
Other players include Golden Agri-Resources, Richardson International, Hebany, Aceitera General Deheza, Vicentin S.A.I.C., Tradizione Italiana, EFKO Group, Nutiva, American Vegetable Oils and Sunora Foods.
Research Coverage:
A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the edible oils market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the edible oils market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, and patent, and regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.
The report provides insights on the following:
Analysis of key drivers (Increase in oilseed production), restraints (High price volatility for edible oils), opportunities (Rising sunflower oil demand offers growth potential due to high olive oil prices), and challenges (Surge in fraud due to tight supplies and soaring prices) influencing the growth of the edible oils market. New product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the edible oils market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes edible oils across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the edible oils market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product food prints of leading players such as ADM (US), Bunge (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia), and other players in the edible oils market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 436
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $250.78 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $306.92 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Players in Edible Oils Market Edible Oils Market: Major Regional Submarkets Asia-Pacific: Edible Oils Market, by End Use and Country Edible Oils Market, by Type Edible Oils Market, by End Use
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Shift in Production Focus to South America Rise in Oilseed Production Increasing Demand for Food High Demand from Confectionery & Bakery and Food Processing Sectors Growth in R&D and Product Launches of Edible Oils
Restraints
Labeling Requirements to Ensure Consumer Safety High Price Volatility for Edible Oils
Opportunities
Rising Sunflower Oil Demand due to High Olive Oil Prices Numerous Benefits Associated with Soybean Oil Increase in Consumer Shift Toward Healthier Oils
Challenges
Surge in Fraudulent Activities due to Tight Supplies and Soaring Prices Reduced Rapeseed Production in Europe Yield Stagnation in Palm Oil and Rapeseed
Case Study Analysis
European Deforestation Regulation and Edible Oil Industry in Europe National Mission on Edible Oils - Palm Oil: Boosting India's Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability
Edible Oils Market, by Type
Palm Oil - High Oxidation Resistance to Fuel Demand in Food Industries Soybean Oil -Cost-Effectiveness and Health Benefits to Drive Market Sunflower Oil -Increased Production to Drive Growth of Sunflower Oil Market Rapeseed Oil -Varied Culinary Applications and High Concentration of Nutrients to Drive Market Olive Oil -Health-Promoting Properties to Augment Segment Growth Other Edible Oils
Coconut Oil - Rising Demand for Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth Peanut Oil - Growing Demand and Production in Asian Countries to Drive Market
Edible Oils Market, by Application
Cooking and Frying Baking Salad Dressing and Marinades Flavor Enhancement and Finishing Touches Sauces and Condiments Food Preservation Dairy and Dairy Alternative Products Infant Formula and Nutritional Fortification
Edible Oils Market, by End Use
Household - Increased Awareness About Benefits of Healthy Oils to Drive Market Food Service - Increasing Food Service Outlets to Drive Demand for Bulk Ingredients Like Edible Oils Industrial - Increased Demand for Processed Food to Drive Market
Edible Oils Market, by Extraction Technology
Mechanical Extraction Solvent Extraction Enzymatic Extraction Ultrasound Extraction Aqueous Extraction
Edible Oils Market, by Grade
Virgin Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Organic Refined
Edible Oils Market, by Distribution Channel
Edible Oils Market, by Packaging Type
Small Volume Packaging
Pouches Bottles (Plastic, Glass, Spray Bottles) Jars Tetra Pak Cartons Bulk and Industrial Packaging
Metal Cans (Aluminum or Tinplate) Bag-In-Box Bulk Containers
Edible Oils Market, by Packaging Technology
Material-based
Plastic Bottles Glass Bottles Metal Cans Flexible Pouches Specialized Packaging
Tetra Pak Cartons Bag-On-Valve Technology Bulk Containers Smart Packaging Technologies (Connected or Sensor-Enabled Packaging
Competitive Landscape
Brand Comparison Analysis
Cargill (Naturefresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Etc.) Adani Wilmar (Fortune) Associated British Foods (Abf) Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Sau.
Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023
Stars Emerging Leaders Pervasive Players Participants Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023
Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023
Progressive Companies Responsive Companies Dynamic Companies Starting Blocks Competitive Benchmarking
Company Profiles
Key Players
ADM Bunge Associated British Foods Wilmar International Ltd. United Plantations Berhad Cargill, Incorporated Sime Darby Berhad Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Sau. Graincorp Adani Group The Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd. Beidahuang Group Ajanta Soya Limited Patanjali Foods Ltd. Louis Dreyfus Company
Other Players
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. Richardson International Limited Hebany Aceitera General Deheza Vicentin Sai.C. Tradizione Italiana Alami Commodities Sdn Bhd Nutiva Inc. American Vegetable Oils, Inc. Sunora Foods
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN27122024004107003653ID1109034537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.