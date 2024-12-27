Edible Oils Market Global Forecast To 2029 - Rising Sunflower Oil Demand Offers Growth Potential Due To High Olive Oil Prices

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Oils Market by Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Packaging Type, Packaging Technology, Extraction Technology, Grade, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edible oils market is estimated at USD 250.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 306.92 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2029.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the growth of the edible oils market. Innovations in extraction methods, such as improved solvent recovery systems and mechanical pressing technologies, have significantly enhanced efficiency and yield. Furthermore, the development of enzymatic and ultrasound-assisted extraction methods allows for higher quality oils with preserved nutritional value. Automation and digitalization in oil processing plants also improve production capacity, reduce waste, and ensure consistent product quality. These technological improvements contribute to the cost-effectiveness of oil production, meeting the increasing global demand for edible oils while supporting sustainability initiatives in the industry.



Disruption in the edible oils market: The edible oils market is experiencing disruption due to various factors, including changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and technological advancements. These disruptions are reshaping the industry, influencing production processes, market dynamics, and the types of oils consumers prefer. Some of the key disruptions in the edible oils market include:- Increased trend towards healthy plant-based diet: : Consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier oils, such as olive, avocado, and canola oils, in place of traditional vegetable oils. This trend is driven by growing health consciousness, particularly concerns over heart disease, obesity, and cholesterol levels, influencing production and consumption patterns.

Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing : The demand for sustainably sourced oils, such as certified palm oil and organic oils, is rising. Environmental concerns, particularly related to deforestation and biodiversity loss in palm oil production, are pushing manufacturers to adopt ethical sourcing practices, aligning with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products.

Technological Innovations : Advancements in processing technologies, such as cold-press and enzymatic extraction, are enhancing the quality and nutritional value of edible oils. These innovations not only improve flavor and health benefits but also offer greater efficiency and sustainability in oil production, further disrupting traditional methods. Supply chain challenges : The edible oils market has faced significant supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and escalating raw material costs. Conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, which disrupted sunflower oil exports from two leading producers, have created supply shortages and volatility. Additionally, trade restrictions, tariffs, and sanctions further complicate global logistics. Rising costs of raw materials, driven by climate change impacts on crop yields and increased input costs, have amplified the challenges. These factors not only elevate prices but also create uncertainty in the supply chain. Consequently, manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on diversifying sourcing strategies and investing in alternative oils to mitigate risks and maintain market stability amidst these challenges

Prominent companies in the edible oils market include ADM, Bunge, Associated British Foods, Wilmar International, United Plantations Berhad, Sime Darby Berhad, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Edible Oils, Cargill, GrainCorp, Adani Group, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Beidahuang Group, Ajanta Soya, Patanjali Foods and Louis Dreyfus Company.

Other players include Golden Agri-Resources, Richardson International, Hebany, Aceitera General Deheza, Vicentin S.A.I.C., Tradizione Italiana, EFKO Group, Nutiva, American Vegetable Oils and Sunora Foods.

Research Coverage:

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the edible oils market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the edible oils market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, and patent, and regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (Increase in oilseed production), restraints (High price volatility for edible oils), opportunities (Rising sunflower oil demand offers growth potential due to high olive oil prices), and challenges (Surge in fraud due to tight supplies and soaring prices) influencing the growth of the edible oils market.

New product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the edible oils market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes edible oils across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the edible oils market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product food prints of leading players such as ADM (US), Bunge (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia), and other players in the edible oils market.

Key Attributes:

