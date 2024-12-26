Currencynewsbreaks Dealflow Events' Upcoming Conference To Showcase Insights, Foster Connections In The Microcap Community

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events

has announced further details for its highly anticipated

Microcap , slated to take place at the iconic Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City from Jan. 28-30, 2025. The event serves as a premier for growth companies and will bring together more than 100 presenters and over 500 institutional, accredited and retail investors for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Presenting companies span a variety of sectors, including financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, biotechnology and clean energy.

The agenda's multi-track format is designed to provide comprehensive insights and foster connections between companies and investors. Key highlights include a company track platform for CEOs to present their businesses in group sessions and private one-on-one meetings with professional investors, as well as keynote addresses and panels where industry experts will share cutting-edge insights on market trends and strategies.

To view the full press release, visit



About DealFlow Events

DealFlow, the host of hundreds of events over the past 21 years, is renowned for its Microcap, SPAC, PIPE, Reg A, Activist Investor, Venture Debt, and other investment-themed conferences. For more information and a list of upcoming events, please visit

.

