Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Allu Arjun Blockbuster Unstoppable, Bags Over ₹9 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 22 : 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which stormed the theatres on December 5, has been on a winning spree eversince. Despite seeing dips, the Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna blockbuster earned a whopping ₹7 crore on Day 22.
The total collection of the movie reached ₹1119.2 crore net, inching closer to ₹1500 crore mark. The Telugu version of the movie earned the highest, earning ₹22.72 crore, while the Hindi version grossed in ₹102.3 crores, as per Sacnilk. Also Read
The Allu Arjun blockbuster witnessed the highest occupancy in Chennai, with theatres being filled up to 48 per cent on Day 22, Thursday. Cinema halls showing Pushpa 2: The Rule were filled up to 24 per cent in the morning, 72 per cent in the afternoon. Occupancy for night shows was very low. Also Read
The movie has performed majestically during its 21 day run at the Box Office. The grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' earned nearly Rs20 crore net on Christmas at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Currently, an AI-generated video of Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral. The 14-minute clip begins with the two lead stars dancing to a song, but the twist comes when Rashmika Mandanna suddenly kicks Allu Arjun violently, delivering a series of blows. This unexpected scene has quickly gained attention online. Also Read
The viral video, shared on X by the social media account 'Wellu,' has garnered over 389,000 views and 3,600 likes.
'Pushpa 2: the Rule', produced by Mythri Movie Makers, stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, in addition to Allu Arjun. It was released on December 5 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.
