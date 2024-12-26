Strike On Lgov: AFU Announce Possible Liquidation Of Deputy Brigadier, 17 Russian Servicemen
Date
12/26/2024 3:14:34 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the destruction of the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation armed forces in the village of Lgov, Kursk region, the deputy commander of the brigade and 17 other soldiers, most of them staff officers, were probably killed.
This was reported on facebook by the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), Ukrinform reports.
As reported, on December 25, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the command post of the 810th Airborne Mechanized Forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Lgov, Kursk region .
“According to the updated information, the building that housed the command post of the 810th Separate Mechanized Brigade was partially destroyed. The strike probably killed the deputy commander of the brigade and 17 other servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, most of them staff officers,” the statement said.
Read also:
Ukraine's Air Force strikes ballistic fuel production plant in Russia – StratCom
StratCom emphasized that combat work on important military targets of the Russian invaders will continue.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the location of the control center of the 810th Airborne Missile and Rapid Reaction Mechanized Forces of the Russian Armed Forces in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov, Kursk region.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN26122024000193011044ID1109033236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.