Strike On Lgov: AFU Announce Possible Liquidation Of Deputy Brigadier, 17 Russian Servicemen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the destruction of the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation in the village of Lgov, Kursk region, the deputy commander of the brigade and 17 other soldiers, most of them staff officers, were probably killed.

This was reported on by the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), Ukrinform reports.

As reported, on December 25, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the command post of the 810th Airborne Mechanized Forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the village of Lgov, Kursk region .

“According to the updated information, the building that housed the command post of the 810th Separate Mechanized Brigade was partially destroyed. The strike probably killed the deputy commander of the brigade and 17 other servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, most of them staff officers,” the statement said.

StratCom emphasized that combat work on important military targets of the Russian invaders will continue.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the location of the control center of the 810th Airborne Missile and Rapid Reaction Mechanized Forces of the Russian Armed Forces in an abandoned civilian building in Lgov, Kursk region.

