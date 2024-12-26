Over Two-Thirds Of Gen Z & Millennials In India Are First-Time Pet Parents: Mars' Global Study

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Mars Petcare , a global leader in pet care and nutrition, has released insights from its Global Pet Parent Survey, which spanned over 20,000 pet parents (dog and cat owners) globally, including 1000 respondents in India, shows the significant influence of pets on our lives. This is one of the largest surveys ever conducted by Mars, and it found that two-thirds of pet parents surveyed see their dog or cat as the most important thing in their lives. .

With pet ownership on the rise and people considering pets an important part of their lives, the survey results signal a new era of pet parent centricity in which emotional connections between pet parents and their pets are stronger than ever.





For Gen Z and Millennials pets are companions who provide unconditional love, alleviate stress, and make great companions to bond with. More than 64% of young dog owners and 60% of young cat owners in India reported that their pets helped reduce stress and anxiety. These numbers reveal that pets are an integral part of their life. Pet adoption starts at least 3 months or younger, with 67% puppies and 70% kittens.





The survey reveals that there's still a journey ahead in raising awareness about adoption. Only 6% of puppies and 4% of kittens are adopted from shelters, with 17% of puppies and 10% of kittens being acquired through breeders and, maximum, through pet shops, with 23% of puppies and 19% of kittens. This indicates a significant opportunity to promote adoption and responsible pet ownership, potentially leading to a more compassionate pet care culture in India.





Salil Murthy, Managing Director of Mars Petcare India , commented on the findings:“This survey highlights a new generation of Indian pet parents who view their pets as essential to their well-being. Young Indians are not only adopting pets in record numbers but are also prioritizing the emotional and mental benefits these relationships bring. At Mars Petcare, we are obsessed with pet parents and are always listening and learning from them. The Mars Global Pet Parent Study reflects our commitment to learn and share awareness about how pet ownership is evolving worldwide. It's no longer ownership; it's become a lifelong relationship. India is no different. Just as they care about their own health, Gen Z is equally committed to the health and nutrition of their pets. As leaders in pet care, we ensure every product in our portfolio provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition wherever pets are. Beyond nutrition, we aim to ease pet parents' challenges and build a better world for pets. Our initiatives like building Better Cities for Pets, organizing National Adoption Weekends, deploying mobile shelters across key metros, and partnering with animal welfare organizations in multiple cities are a testament to our commitment to this purpose.”





Globally, Mars Petcare's survey reveals similar trends in pet ownership, with 56% of people worldwide identifying as pet parents, and nearly half of them being first-time owners. Around 37% of global pet parents view their pets as the most important thing in their life, showing that this deep bond between people and pets extends beyond borders. With insights like these, Mars Petcare continues to innovate and evolve its offerings to meet the needs of pet parents around the world.





Key Insights from the Mars Global Pet Parent Study:

Conducted over 30 days in early 2024, Mars Petcare's study surveyed 20,000 pet parents across 21 countries, including Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India. This groundbreaking study-the largest of its kind-reveals how pets profoundly impact lives worldwide and the evolving priorities of today's pet parents.





Pet Ownership is Expanding and Evolving



Growing Pet Ownership Globally: Over half (56%) of respondents globally are pet parents -With 47% being first-time owners. In India, first-time pet parents rise to 69%.

Pet Prioritization: Gen Z and Millennials lead a more emotional approach to pet ownership, with 47% of global Gen Z dog owners and 43% of cat owners saying their pets are“the most important part of their lives.” In India, this number is a remarkable 66% for dog and cat owners.

Younger Pets for Younger Generations: Globally, 70% of puppy owners and 72% of kitten owners are Gen Z or Millennials, reflecting their desire to start early bonds.

Pet Parents' Satisfaction and Challenges

High Satisfaction with Pets' Impact: Globally, 37% of pet parents feel their pets are central to their lives, with India showing an even stronger bond at 68%. Dog owners value unconditional love (42% in India) and family completeness (40%), while cat owners highlight entertainment (43%) and stress relief (41%). Guilt Around Leaving Pets Alone: One-third of global dog owners (33%) and 32% of Indian dog owners feel guilty about leaving pets alone. For cat owners, this rises to 38% in India.





Barriers to Pet Ownership and Pet Friendliness



Key Barriers: Globally, challenges include unsuitable living conditions and the commitment level. In India, emotional pain from pet loss (23%) is a top reason for not owning a dog, while living conditions and furniture concerns impact cat ownership. Pet-Friendliness of Neighborhoods: While 42% globally find their neighborhoods pet-friendly, India ranks higher, with 56% viewing it positively. However, 9% of Indian respondents still hold negative sentiments about having pets in their neighborhood.





Adoption and Mars Petcare's Commitment



Encouraging Pet Adoption: Most pets are acquired through friends, family, or breeders, with minimal adoption rates. In India, 23% of dogs and 19% of cats come from pet shops, while adoption rates remain low at 6% for dogs and 4% for cats. Building a Better World for Pets: Mars Petcare's mission, exemplified by the 16th annual Global Adoption Weekend now going global, reaffirms their commitment to“A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.” This includes the BETTER CITIES FOR PETSTM program, promoting pet-friendly environments, and the WHISKA's Meowzer campaign, supporting pet adoption and reducing pet homelessness.





Driving Innovation to Meet Pet Parents' Needs



Adapting to Pet Parents' Changing Needs: As the world's largest pet food provider, Mars Petcare serves over 400 million pet parents globally, embedding pet-centricity into their DNA. Advancing Pet Care with a Purpose: For nearly 90 years, Mars Petcare has led in quality pet food, products, and services to support their core purpose: creating a better world for pets. With each initiative, Mars Petcare works to evolve with pet parents and break down common barriers, ensuring a fulfilling experience for pets and families.





About the survey



This survey was commissioned with Ipsos by Mars, Incorporation

Online survey in 20 markets with more than 20,000 dog/cat owners and non-owners (with a minimum of 500 cat parents and 500 dog parents in each market). Markets included:

Canada, U.S., Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Poland, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand

Cat and dog parents are defined as people (aged 18-65) who are responsible for the decision making or care of their cat/ dog (including its feeding, health, and overall well-being). This involves the commitment to provide for the pet's needs throughout its life.

The cat/ dog had to be domestic or tamed and kept in a household primarily for non-commercial purposes.

The online sample includes some rural coverage but is likely to be over-representative of population for urban area:

Total surveyed n=57,756

Total interviewed about their cat/ dog n=21,106

Total dog owners n=10,551

Total cat owners n= 10,555

Total dog non-owners n=34,890

Total cat non-owners n= 37,687

Quota sampling tailored for each market was applied to ensure that the age, gender and regional profile of both cat and dog owners each reflected the national proportions of these demographics in that market.

Gen-Z: 18-27 y.o.; Millennials 28-43 y.o.; Gen X: 44-59 y.o.; Boomers 60+ y.o

Data reported at a global level reflects the mean result across all the countries where the survey was conducted. It has not been weighted to reflect the population size of each country.

Fieldwork was conducted between 1st March – 4th April 2024 Ipsos contact: Victoria Edmonds ([email protected] )