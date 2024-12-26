Phoenix Law Firm Giving Away Free Uber Credits To Save Lives This New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sober Ride Initiative Valid in Phoenix Area Only

- Adam Dougherty, Partner at Feller & WendtPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As New Year's Eve approaches, Feller & Wendt , a personal injury law firm in Phoenix, is once again stepping up to prioritize community safety. The firm is partnering with Uber in their wildly popular campaign to provide $20 credits to the first 250 people who sign up-ensuring residents have a safe and reliable way to get home after celebrating.The credits will be valid exclusively for rides in the Phoenix area between 5:00 PM on December 31, 2024, and 12:00 PM on January 1, 2025. Each participant is limited to one credit to help as many people as possible make responsible choices this holiday season.The annual program is part of Feller & Wendt's ongoing commitment to promoting safety and supporting the Phoenix community.“We've seen firsthand the devastating consequences of impaired driving, especially during the holidays,” Adam Dougherty , Partner at Feller & Wendt said.“This initiative is about more than just providing a ride-it's about preventing tragedy and making our community safer. If you're celebrating this New Year's Eve, let us help you get home safely.”The firm hopes this program will encourage more people to make responsible decisions and spark a broader conversation about impaired driving prevention.Drunk driving remains a significant issue in Arizona, particularly during the holiday season:· In 2023, there were 5,761 alcohol-related crashes in Arizona, with 308 resulting in fatalities.· Males accounted for 72.7% of alcohol-related drivers involved in crashes.· More than half of alcohol-related crashes occur on weekends, with the majority happening during evening and nighttime hours.“Driving under the influence doesn't just break the law-it tears families apart. By providing these Uber credits, we're making it as easy as possible for people to choose safety over risk. Share this program with friends and loved ones, and let's start the New Year on a safe note,” Dougherty added.How to Get Your Uber CreditTo claim your free $20 Uber credit, visit and enter your email address. The promotion is available to the first 250 people and will only work within the designated hours and location.About Feller & WendtFeller & Wendt, LLC has over 70 years of combined experience building a legacy of fighting for justice in personal injury cases. Including winning not one, but two of the top 100 verdicts in the entire country last year. The firm's primary practice areas include car wrecks, rideshare crashes, catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and more. With offices in Mesa and Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City and Layton, UT; and Meridian, ID, Feller & Wendt is dedicated to helping clients recover the compensation they deserve. For more information, visit or call 480-568-1579.This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

