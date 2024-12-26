Recover Red Introduces Portable Red Light Therapy Solution: The Power Stack

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portable, Travel-Friendly Device That Includes Everything You Need For On-The-Go Red Light Therapy. All Neatly Packed Into A Compact 12-Inch Case

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The widespread availability of Red light therapy has transformed wellness by offering solutions for improved skin health, inflammation reduction, and accelerated recovery. Historically, access to RLT was limited, but companies like Recover Red have democratized its use by providing affordable, high-quality devices for gyms, spas, and at-home treatments.

That said, portability remains an issue across the marketplace. While hand held red light therapy devices have gained popularity, they often lack the power and coverage of full-sized units. Recover Red's innovative portable red light device, The Power Stack , addresses these shortcomings by combining convenience, portability, and effectiveness in one sleek design.







Image by Recover Red

How Red Light Therapy Works

Red light therapy (RLT) is a non-invasive treatment that uses red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity without harming tissues. Penetrating the skin activates mitochondria, boosting adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production to fuel essential functions like repair and rejuvenation. Unlike ultraviolet light, which can cause damage to skin cells and tissues, red light is 100% harmless.

RLT offers numerous benefits, including improved skin health, pain relief, reduced inflammation, and faster muscle recovery. Its versatility makes it popular for at-home use, gym recovery systems, and medical treatments like wound healing. However, creating truly portable RLT devices with full-body coverage has remained a challenge.

This is precisely the problem The Power Stack was designed to solve.

Portable Red Light Therapy: Why it Matters

The development of portable red light therapy devices or travel red light units has made it much easier for users to reap the benefits of RLT. Home devices already offer a high level of convenience, but a more portable red light system would ensure these users can keep up with their treatments no matter where they are.

In developing The Power Stack, Recover Red wanted to provide cost-effective solutions for maintaining health and wellness from any location. Now, home can be virtually anywhere. But the advantages don't stop there. While smaller devices might be suitable for targeted use or at home face light therapy, Recover Red has developed The Power Stack as a full-body portable red light solution. That means users get full-body benefits.

Introducing The Power Stack

The Power Stack is one of the most advanced portable RLT devices on the market. It perfectly combines compact portability with powerful performance. And unlike many travel-sized devices, it offers high-intensity functionality, ensuring maximum therapeutic benefits. The Power Stack uses two light spectrums-red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm)-allowing it to address both surface-level skin concerns and deeper tissue problems like joint pain.

The Power Stack's innovative design is yet another stand-out feature. It boasts a stiff hinge system that not only allows it to be folded and unfolded in seconds, but means it can be setup in almost any location. This is another reason why it can offer much more coverage than other red light therapy portables while folding up neatly for easy travel.

Then there's the unit's power output – which helps it really stand up to its name. In fact, this focus on power has helped Recover Red earn a reputation for providing the best affordable red light therapy. The device delivers up to 255mW/cm2 at a distance of three inches - much more than what you see in other portable RLT options. So, not only does the Power Stack make red light therapy portable – it makes it better.

Uses of Red Light Therapy

The appeal of any new device often hinges on its practical benefits, and The Power Stack delivers plenty of results.

Joint Pain Relief

RLT has proven highly effective in treating joint pain by penetrating deep into tissues to reduce inflammation and accelerate healing. This makes it especially beneficial for managing conditions like arthritis, where improving mobility and reducing discomfort are essential.

Skincare Benefits

Red light stimulates collagen production, improving skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles, and evening out tone. These effects make it ideal for anti-aging treatments and addressing acne or other skin concerns. The Power Stack takes this further with its ability to target larger areas like the back, shoulders, or hips, providing tension relief and aiding recovery from physical activity.

Muscle Recovery

RLT aids in muscle recovery by reducing inflammation and improving circulation. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts rely on it to decrease soreness and enhance endurance. The Power Stack's wide treatment area makes it particularly valuable for athletes traveling to competitions, ensuring effective recovery on the go.

Anti-Aging Properties

Widely known for its anti-aging benefits, RLT reduces wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation by supporting cellular repair and regeneration. In this regard, The Power Stack surpasses even the best facial wands, offering superior coverage and results.

Mental Health Support

Emerging research suggests RLT can enhance mood and ease symptoms of anxiety and depression by boosting serotonin and reducing oxidative stress. These mental health benefits are especially helpful for travelers dealing with jet lag, stress, or adapting to new climates.

Recover Red's Power Stack stands out as the best portable red light therapy device in a competitive market. While other portable units often sacrifice power or functionality, this device provides unmatched intensity and versatility in a compact, travel-ready form. The Power Stack is more than just a device-it's a complete wellness solution for life on the move, combining convenience, performance, and adaptability to meet the growing demand for portable red light therapy solutions.

About Recover Red

Recover Red is a pioneer in making RLT accessible to everyone. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company offers clinical-grade, FDA Class II-certified devices designed for safety, effectiveness, and convenience. With a focus on innovation and quality, Recover Red delivers cutting-edge wellness solutions backed by research and expertise.

Discover how the Power Stack can enhance your wellness journey by visiting Recover Red today.

Contact

To learn more visit:

For information on the Power Stack, visit /products/power-stack

Media Contact:

Don Pytel

...

412-423-6090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at