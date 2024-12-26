Super Bowl Giveaway To Feed 1,000 Dogs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harmony Fund has a widescale mission to help homeless animals in cold climates like these dogs in Romania.

Each month, the Harmony Fund helps feed 750 dogs at this shelter alone!

Harmony Fund helps underdog animal rescue squads in cold climates to provide food for homeless animals.

Two lucky fans will be sitting in the stands at this year's Super Bowl while helping to feed homeless animals in the coldest places on earth.

HOLDEN, MA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- There's an exciting giveaway that football fans everywhere are drooling over! It includes two tickets to the Super Bowl plus a VIP entry into Mike Ditka's Cigar Party and the NFL Experience where the winners will rub shoulders with NFL greats. This prize is valued in excess of $10,000, but one nonprofit hopes it will do a lot more than bring joy into the hearts of football fans.The Harmony Fund international animal rescue charity will benefit from raffle sales and has set a dramatic goal of using the proceeds from this giveaway to feed 1,000 homeless dogs all winter long.“We're hoping to raise enough to deliver meals to a thousand homeless dogs in cold climates this winter,” Harmony Fund Founder Laura Simpson said.“Being stuck out in the snow is hard enough, but being hungry at the same time is too much for any animal. Over four months, we must serve up 120,000 meals to meet our goal from raffle ticket sales. That's just the tip of the iceberg in our work to help animals across the planet.”The Harmony Fund is in its 15th year of international rescue which includes a widescale mission to help the animals of war in Ukraine.Raffle ticket sales are designed to be affordable and a block of 100 raffle tickets is sold for a donation of $25 to the animals.To buy raffle tickets or learn more, football fans can visit the charity's website at HarmonyFund. The deadline for ticket sales is January 12th just before midnight. The winner will be chosen on January 13th.

