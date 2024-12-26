World's Largest Modular Student Residence Opens In Hong Kong CIMC Sets Benchmark For Construction Efficiency And Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

News Lead: The opening of the world's largest modular student residence has attracted widespread attention from public. The project was completed two years ahead of schedule, showcasing groundbreaking efficiency and advanced in

educational infrastructure.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2024 -- A Benchmark in Global Educational Infrastructure

Recently, the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) held an opening and naming ceremony for the Lee Shau Kee Student Residence Village (hereinafter referred to as "the Residence Village").

Recognized as the world's largest modular student residence (calculated by the number of bed spaces), the Residential Village was built in partnership with main contractor Gammon Construction Limited and module supplier CIMC Modular Building Systems (CIMC MBS), a subsidiary of CIMC Group.

The Residential Village was opened in the third quarter of 2024 after commencing the construction work in 2022. Utilizing CIMC volumetric modular construction technology, completion was achieved two years ahead of the original schedule, setting a new benchmark for efficient construction speed and advanced technology in the field of global educational infrastructure .

The Residence Village covers a total construction area of approximately 48,000 square meters, consisting of six buildings ranging from 13 to 18 stories. The overall building complex involves over 1,300 modules and provides more than 2,000 bed-spaces for CityU's undergraduate and graduate students.

In addition to hostel rooms, there are communal rooms, corridors, rest rooms and plant rooms constructed using the CIMC modular construction technology.

During the construction process, innovative MiMEP (Multi-trade Integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) technology was adopted. The pre-assembled MEP cassettes were integrated and installed in the CIMC factory within the modules before being transported to the site for installation. This approach reduced overall installation time by 50%.

Up to 90% of the aluminum cladding system was also prefabricated and installed in the factory, including the projecting horizontal and vertical fins. The aluminum feature fins were designed to conceal all the external pipe works providing an attractive appearance whilst also providing access for future maintenance.

In addition, CIMC Modular utilizes its self-developed digital systems, such as project management cockpit and quality digital monitoring systems, to provide a "smart brain" for project construction. Through these systems, multiple production processes are monitored, achieving full digital management and process traceability for module production, transportation, and installation, thereby providing strong support for quality project delivery.

Modular Construction Technology Is Addressing Hong Kong's Urban Development Challenges

For a long time, Hong Kong has faced multiple challenges, including restricted land resources, diversified construction demands, and an urgent desire for efficient and environmentally friendly building methods. Traditional construction methods have gradually revealed issues such as long construction periods, significant noise pollution, and excessive construction waste, making it difficult to meet Hong Kong's rapidly evolving needs. The emergence of volumetric modular construction technology has brought new hope to address these challenges.

Off-site volumetric modular construction technology adopts the concept of " factory assembly followed by on-site installation," transfers 90% of on-site construction processes to a controlled factory environment. In this method, free-standing integrated modules (completed with finishes, fixtures, and fittings) are manufactured and assembled in a factory, buildings can be substantially completed off-site.

This significantly reduces construction time and minimizes the impact of weather conditions and site constraints, while also providing a great degree of production quality control, and can improve construction productivity, cost-effectiveness, safety, and sustainability.

In the construction of the Residence Village, this on-site installation method resulted in a 75% reduction in construction noise and a 68% decrease in construction waste. By using low-carbon concrete and rebar as building materials and replacing diesel generators on-site with grid-powered facilities, the project also significantly reduced the carbon footprint generated during its construction period. These figures clearly reflect the substantial environmental benefits of this technology, effectively minimizing its impact on the surrounding environment and residents' lives and providing a successful example of green construction for global building projects.

It is worth noting that the successful implementation of the Residence Village project is an important milestone in promoting the development of volumetric modular construction technology in Hong Kong, offering valuable experiences for construction projects in Hong Kong and the worldwide, guiding the industry toward a more efficient, environmentally friendly, and intelligent future.

