ADNOC's XRG Secures Majority Stake In Covestro With €14.7 Billion Acquisition

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) XRG, the international arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has achieved a significant milestone by securing a 91.32% stake in Covestro AG, a leading German polymer materials manufacturer. This development follows the acceptance of XRG's takeover offer by Covestro's shareholders, marking ADNOC's largest to date, valued at €14.7 billion, including debt. The transaction, which positions XRG as the new majority shareholder of Covestro, [...]">

