Dense Fog Engulfs Parts Of Rajasthan; Rain, Hailstorm & Cold Wave Expected In Coming Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) As dense fog covered parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, the meteorological department has warned of rain, hailstorms, and an impending cold wave in the coming days.

Visibility in Jaipur was reduced to approximately 200 metres at 7 a.m. as dense fog covered Jaipur on Thursday. Even by 11 a.m., the sun remained obscured. In many parts of the city, the fog persisted till 10 a.m.

Similar conditions were observed in Fatehpur Shekhawati, Sikar, where visibility dropped below 40 metres. The dense fog forced to move at reduced speeds with the headlights on. The minimum temperature in Fatehpur Shekhawati was recorded at a chilly 3.5°C.

Meanwhile, the met department warned that Rajasthan is set to experience a spell of rain over the next three days, lasting until December 28. Hailstorms and cold wave conditions are also expected.

Rain is likely in 18 districts, including Jaipur, starting on Thursday. The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for seven districts on December 27 and a yellow alert for rain and hailstorms in 22 districts. On December 28, rain is forecasted in 23 districts, including the capital Jaipur.

During the cold wave, daytime temperatures are expected to remain below 20°C. Fog will persist across the state from December 28, accompanied by northern winds, further intensifying the cold wave in the subsequent days.

On Thursday morning, dense fog was reported in Jaipur, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, and Kota, with visibility ranging between 30 and 50 metres.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Meteorological Center in Jaipur, stated that an induced cyclonic wind system has become active over southeastern Rajasthan. This system will bring widespread rainfall starting Thursday, with its peak impact expected on December 27.

In Sawai Madhopur, dense fog reduced visibility to 50 metres on Thursday morning. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 23°C, while the minimum stood at 13°C. The region remained cloudy, and the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for rain on Thursday in Sawai Madhopur.

On Friday, December 27, as many as 29 districts may witness cloudy weather and light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. Hailstorms are also possible in some areas, particularly in parts of Jaipur and Ajmer divisions.

The Director further noted that once the cyclonic system weakens on December 28, a cold wave originating from northern India will grip the state. This will lead to a significant drop in nighttime temperatures, with many cities expected to record minimum temperatures as low as 5°C or even lower.