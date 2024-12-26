Southee To Captain Sharjah Warriorz In ILT20 Season 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Sharjah, Dec 26 (IANS) Sharjah Warriorz have announced the addition of Tim Southee, one of modern cricket's best fast bowlers from New Zealand, to the squad for the upcoming edition of the ILT20. Having played in 4 ODI World Cups and 6 T20 World Cups, Southee will captain the Sharjah Warriorz in what is his first appearance in the tournament.

Southee has captained the New Zealand men's team across formats, at various points in his career. The 36-year-old has played in 10 seasons of the IPL in India, turning out for the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and also showcased his trade in The Hundred and the Vitality Blast in the UK.

The New Zealander, who began his international career at the age of 19, made his debut in T20I cricket first, after which he went on to play his first games in ODIs and Tests for his country. On debut in T20Is against England, Southee's first international wicket was that of Paul Collingwood. Overall, he has played 126 T20Is and has 164 wickets to his name, at an economy of 8. The ace pacer's best bowling figures in T20Is are 5/18.

Sharjah Warriorz believe that Southee's experience and knowledge of the game will bolster the team for the upcoming season of ILT20. The ILT20 season 3 will commence on January 11, and Sharjah Warriorz will play their first match on January 12 against Gujarat Giants.

Speaking on the occasion, Southee said, "Sharjah Warriorz have a fantastic squad in place, with plenty of hard-hitting batters and smart and skilful bowlers. It will be a really exciting time to captain and be around such a talented bunch of cricketers. My conversations with the team management have also been very fruitful so far, and we are confident of having a good season. I am really excited to join and lead the team.

"We are very excited to have Tim Southee join us as captain in the Sharjah Warriorz squad. His work ethic and dedication to the game of cricket is second to none, and his tenacity to keep fighting on aligns perfectly with the Warrior spirit. Southee not only bolsters but also adds depth and experience to our squad for the upcoming edition of the ILT20. We are confident that his dynamic style of leadership will kickstart a new era for us," said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz.