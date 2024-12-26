Russia launches attack on Ukraine's energy sector

(MENAFN) Dutch Foreign Caspar Veldkamp charged Russia's Christmas morning assault on Ukraine's power infrastructure, saying that the proves Leader Vladimir Putin's concentrate on destruction rather than peace. He stated his remarks on the social platform X, Ukrinform reads.



"On Christmas morning, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector. This malicious timing shows that is not interested in peace, only in the destruction of Ukraine. In 2025, we will remain committed to stop this cruel aggression," the post stated.



Early on December 25, Ukraine's huge missile assault made Ukraine's state power transmission system operator, Ukrenergo, to carry out measures to limit power consuming in the nation. The assault targeted facilities functioned by power firm DTEK, resulting serious damage to thermal power plant (TPP) equipment.



Leader Volodymyr Zelensky approved the scale of the assault, saying that Russia launched more4 than 70 missiles and deployed over 100 assault drones.





