Delhi Airport Becomes India's First Airport To Connect 150 Destinations

Inside Delhi Airport

DEL solidifies its position as a global hub and a preferred gateway for international and domestic passengers.

- Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited

NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delhi Airport has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first airport in India to connect 150 destinations, solidifying its position as a global aviation hub and a preferred gateway for passengers. This achievement highlights Delhi Airport's relentless efforts to expand its destination network, enhance operational efficiency, and support seamless passenger connectivity & provide multiple choice of flights to connect both domestic & international destinations.

Earlier this month, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi Airport. The route will operate with Airbus A330 aircraft at a 2x weekly frequency, increasing to 4x weekly by mid-January 2025.

Delhi Airport, a Gateway to the World:

. Unique International Connectivity: Over the years, Delhi Airport has added more than 20 exclusive international destinations, including Phnom Penh, Bali Denpasar, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, Washington Dulles, Chicago O'Hare, Tokyo Haneda, etc.

. Doubling of Transfer Passenger Volume: In the last decade, the airport has experienced a 100% increase in transfer passengers, solidifying its position as a leading transit hub in South Asia.

. Preferred Choice for Long-Haul Passengers: Of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88% of destinations are connected from Delhi & 56% of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India, operate from Delhi. Almost 50% (42% to be precise) of long-haul passengers from India chose Delhi airport as their gateway.

. Domestic-International Connectivity Leader: Delhi Airport enables 4 million domestic passengers annually to seamlessly connect to international destinations. The ongoing induction of wide-body aircraft by Indian carriers is set to transform Delhi Airport into a super- connector hub, reinforcing its position as a leading choice for international and long-haul travel.

"This milestone of connecting 150 destinations is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing global connectivity and providing world-class travel experiences. We are proud to lead India into a new era of aviation and remain dedicated to being a hub of choice for travelers worldwide," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited.

Delhi Airport's state-of-the-art infrastructure, passenger-centric facilities, and efficient transfer processes have played a pivotal role in its success, making it a benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry.

About GMR Airports Limited (Formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name“GMR AERO”, it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL.

As a platform business, GAL also provides a range of aero services including Duty Free, Retail, F&B, Cargo, Car Parking, O&M, and PMC services. Through its innovative Aerotropolis concept, it develops cutting-edge airport cities giving shape to best-in-class real estate developments in South Asia. GAL operates India's largest third-party Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility through its subsidiary, GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited ensuring operational excellence across the Asia Pacific region.

GMR Innovex, a GMR Group entity, is developing and introducing a range of digital solutions to enhance the passenger journey and airport experience. Through GMR Aero Academy and GMR School of Aviation, the company is creating the talent pool necessary to drive the growth of the aviation sector in India (the third-largest in the world).

As the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second-largest globally, GAL served over 121 million passengers in FY24 with a steadfast commitment to excellence in airport management as reflected in its consistent rankings for services by ACI and Skytrax. With a robust presence in India and Southeast Asia, the company operates key gateways such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa and Medan airports, while extending its technical services to Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. GAL is also developing transformative projects like the greenfield airports in Bhogapuram (Visakhapatnam), India, and Crete, Greece.

GMR Group, the promoter of GAL has a significant presence in Energy, Transportation, Urban Infrastructure, and Sports. Through its CSR arm, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, GMR supports local communities, reflecting its commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports in France and abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses.

