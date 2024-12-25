Embraer Jet Crash In Kazakhstan: Tragedy Strikes Azerbaijan Airlines Flight

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An Azerbaijan Embraer 190 jet crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. The aircraft carried 67 people from Baku to Grozny. Thirty-two survivors, including two children, received immediate medical attention.



The ill-fated flight departed from Azerbaijan's capital, Baku. It aimed for Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechen Republic. The plane attempted an emergency landing three kilometers from Aktau.



Passengers hailed from various countries. The flight manifest listed 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz citizens. Five crew members completed the passenger list.



Eyewitness videos captured the jet 's fiery impact. The crash site revealed a partially charred aircraft. Its front section suffered complete destruction.



Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Ministry deployed 150 rescue workers. Azerbaijan sent a team of investigators to the crash site. Local authorities opened an inquiry into possible air safety violations.







Russian news agencies reported dense fog in Grozny. This weather condition allegedly forced the plane to divert. The EFE news agency claimed the aircraft sent a distress signal at 8:35 AM local time.



The distress call cited a "control system failure." The plane requested an emergency landing in Aktau. It crashed around 9:30 AM local time.



This incident raises questions about air travel safety in the region. It highlights the need for rigorous maintenance and emergency protocols. The investigation's outcome may influence future aviation practices.



The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of air travel's inherent risks. It underscores the importance of constant vigilance in the aviation industry. The coming days will likely bring more details about this unfortunate event.

