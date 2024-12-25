Fireworks, Festivities To Illuminate Lusail Sky On December 31

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Boulevard is gearing up to welcome visitors with a lineup of activities, including fireworks and a drone show, on the evening of December 31, 2024.

In an announcement shared on its social platforms, Lusail City revealed that the celebration will feature a“drone and light show, DJ performance, followed by fireworks that will light up the night sky.”

Located just a few meters from the iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail Boulevard has become a premier destination for celebrations and special events, drawing residents and tourists alike with its vibrant atmosphere and unique offerings.