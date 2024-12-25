Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Social Media Influencers To Refrain From Promoting Betting Apps, Fraudulent Investment Schemes
Date
12/25/2024 7:06:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Cyber Police Kashmir on Wednesday warned social media influencers and Youtubers to refrain from promoting betting apps, Fraudulent investments schemes.
The Cyber Police Kashmir wrote on X (formerly twitter),” Attention Social Media Influencers & YouTubers:Refrain from promoting betting apps, fraudulent investment schemes, or fake work-from-home job offers. Such actions not only mislead the public but are also punishable under the law.
Cyber Police Kashmir is closely monitoring these activities. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found advertising or endorsing such fraudulent platforms. Stay responsible. Report suspicious activities to us, reads the post.
