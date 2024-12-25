Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Social Media Influencers To Refrain From Promoting Betting Apps, Fraudulent Investment Schemes



The Cyber Police Kashmir wrote on X (formerly twitter),” Attention Social Media Influencers & YouTubers:Refrain from promoting betting apps, fraudulent schemes, or fake work-from-home job offers. Such actions not only mislead the public but are also punishable under the law.

Cyber Police Kashmir is closely monitoring these activities. Strict action will be taken against anyone found advertising or endorsing such fraudulent platforms. Stay responsible. Report suspicious activities to us, reads the post.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now