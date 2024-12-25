National Swimming Team Wins 22 Medals At Estonian Open Winter Championship
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani swimmers have achieved high results at Estonian Open
Winter Championship, Azernews reports.
The team, which participated in the international tournament
with 15 athletes, won a total of 22 medals.
The swimmers returned home with 7 gold, 13 silver and 2 bronze
medals in the international tournament, where 285 athletes from 35
clubs from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Finland
competed.
The medals came from Suleyman Ismayilzade (3 gold, 2 silver
medals), Ogtay Huseynov (2 gold, 2 silver medals), Ramil Valizade
(1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze medal), Abdurrahman Rustamov (1 gold, 1
silver medal), Fatima Alkaramova (2 silver, 1 bronze medal), Said
Hamidov (2 silver medals), Rashad Alguliyev and Maryam Javadova
(both 1 silver).
In addition to taking first place in the 1500-meter freestyle,
Suleyman Ismayilzade also broke the Estonian record.
