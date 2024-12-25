عربي


National Swimming Team Wins 22 Medals At Estonian Open Winter Championship

12/25/2024 6:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani swimmers have achieved high results at Estonian Open Winter Championship, Azernews reports.

The team, which participated in the international tournament with 15 athletes, won a total of 22 medals.

The swimmers returned home with 7 gold, 13 silver and 2 bronze medals in the international tournament, where 285 athletes from 35 clubs from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Finland competed.

The medals came from Suleyman Ismayilzade (3 gold, 2 silver medals), Ogtay Huseynov (2 gold, 2 silver medals), Ramil Valizade (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze medal), Abdurrahman Rustamov (1 gold, 1 silver medal), Fatima Alkaramova (2 silver, 1 bronze medal), Said Hamidov (2 silver medals), Rashad Alguliyev and Maryam Javadova (both 1 silver).

In addition to taking first place in the 1500-meter freestyle, Suleyman Ismayilzade also broke the Estonian record.

AzerNews

